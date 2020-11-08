NFL Rumors: J.J. Watt Trade ‘Virtual Certainty’ After 2020 NFL Season

J.J. Watt’s time in Houston apparently is nearing an end.

It’s a “virtual certainty” the Texans trade the superstar defensive lineman this offseason, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Sunday morning, citing sources. Watt, 31, has played his entire career in Houston and recently admitted he’s not high on being part of a rebuild.

“It’s a wrap,” a source told La Canfora. “He knows he only has so many games left and he is ready to go and try to win. The guys in that locker room are bracing for it.”

JJ Watt's time in Houston is coming to a close https://t.co/annoVi3aGY — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 8, 2020

Added another source: “At the end of the day, Cal (owner Cal McNair) respects JJ too much to hold him back. I think everyone in their hearts already knows he is going to be moving on. He’s done everything they could have ever asked for, and this chapter is closing.”

Multiple general managers reportedly expressed similar sentiments when speaking with La Canfora.

Watt is due $17.5 million in 2021, the final year of his current contract.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images