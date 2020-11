The NFL is not messing around.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league has fined the Las Vegas Raiders $500,000, head coach Jon Gruden $150,000 and have taken away their sixth-round 2021 draft pick.

The hefty punishment comes after Las Vegas repeatedly violated the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. The team already has been hit with fines before these ones.

Schefter also provided some of the violations:

Here are some violations, per source:



🏈HC Jon Gruden has not consistently worn a mask.



🏈Players attended a large indoor gathering.



🏈Team allowed an unauthorized person into its locker room after a game.



Now team has fined half million, Gruden $150k and loss of a 6th. https://t.co/tlgggkJEE9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2020

Yikes.

