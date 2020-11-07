NFL Rumors: NFLPA Investigating Security Cameras In Jets’ Locker Room

The NFL Players Association is looking into allegations by Jets players regarding security cameras in their locker room at their training facility in Florham Park, N.J., according to ESPN and the New York Daily News.

The association reportedly plans to take action if the cameras are found to violate the current collective bargaining agreement.

According to The News, Jets players and their representatives reached out to the NFLPA earlier this year alleging surveillance equipment was hidden in smoke detectors around the locker room in question. The NFLPA reportedly informed the NFL immediately in late October.

The league has claimed the cameras have been in place since the team moved to the facility in 2008. The Jets, however, have insisted they are for security purposes only.

And some players, both past and present, clearly aren’t happy about it.

“I’m pissed,” one former player told The News. “That’s our space. Why would you have a camera in there? That’s (expletive).”

Some, on the other hand, aren’t entirely surprised.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” another player told The News. “Some people over there are pretty worried about what’s done behind closed doors or in the locker room.”

A New Jersey statute says persons whose “intimate parts” have been videotaped without their consent can pursue civil actions for monetary relief, per The News. But the Jets believe they are in compliance with the law.

