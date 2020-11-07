Clemson Vs. Notre Dame Live Stream: Watch NCAA Football Game Online, On TV

This very well could end up being the game of the year

The game of the year is on deck in South Bend, Ind.

Two of the nation’s top teams, both of whom are undefeated, will meet Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. The No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to host the top-ranked Clemson Tigers.

Clemson barely escaped Chestnut Hill, Mass., with a win over Boston College last week, so now is the perfect time for the Irish to step in and steal a victory.

Here’s how to watch Clemson-Notre Dame online:

When: Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

More Football:

NFL Fines Saints’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson For Role In Fight With Bears’ Javon Wims

Thumbnail photo via Josh Morgan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related