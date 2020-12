Oddsmakers don’t have much love for the New England Patriots right now.

The Patriots are coming off of an ugly, but much-needed victory over the Arizona Cardinals and wins in three of their last four games, but are viewed as underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13.

VSiN Consensus currently has the Chargers at (-1.5) over the Patriots heading into the clash.

For more on the matchup and odds to look out for, check out the video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images