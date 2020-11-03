Patriots Place Rookie Tight End Devin Asiasi On Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots placed rookie tight end Devin Asiasi on injured reserve Tuesday.

Asiasi missed the Patriots’ Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills for personal reasons after the death of a friend but hasn’t been listed on the injury report all season.

Asiasi was a healthy scratch in Week 7. He’s played five games this season but wasn’t targeted.

The Patriots are left with Ryan Izzo and Dalton Keene at tight end. Keene was inactive Sunday with a knee injury. They also have fullback Jakob Johnson in the tight end room. Practice squad tight end Jake Burt is on injured reserve.

The Patriots also acquired wide receiver Isaiah Ford in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and claimed defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers from the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday.