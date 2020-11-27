Patriots Practice Squad Linebacker Suspended Six Games By NFL

Michael Pinckney, a linebacker on the New England Patriots’ practice squad, was suspended by the NFL on Friday, according to the league’s transaction wire.

Pinckney’s suspension is a six-game ban, a source told NESN.com’s Doug Kyed. The 22-year-old tested positive for a banned supplement, per the source.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss was the first to report the length of Pinckney’s suspension.

I'm told Patriots rookie practice squad linebacker Michael Pinckney was suspended six games for taking a banned supplement. He did so unknowingly while rehabbing an offseason surgery. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 27, 2020

Pinckney, an undrafted rookie who has yet to make his NFL debut, joined New England’s practice squad in early October. He was a four-year starter at Miami, tallying 64 tackles and 12 1/2 tackles for loss as a senior in 2019. He underwent hip surgery in March.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Week 12 of the NFL season.

