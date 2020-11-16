Patriots’ Twitter Shows Just How Bad Storm Was For Week 10 Vs. Ravens

The Patriots certainly benefitted from New England’s wacky weather in Week 10.

The team managed to hold on to a 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens, a legitimately good team, to offer some hope in its chances of making the postseason.

The victory was much in thanks to the absolute downpour of rain during Lamar Jackson’s last drive up the field when the Ravens went three-and-out.

To offer perspective of just how hard the storm was coming down, the Patriots shared a video of the game. Aside from the stadium lights at Gillette stadium, visibility is shot.

Rain on me. pic.twitter.com/PeEXvb87JP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 16, 2020

It’s no surprise Jackson was unable to make anything happen here.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images