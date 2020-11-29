Patriots Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online, On TV

The New England Patriots desperately need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, but the Arizona Cardinals will be no easy task.

The two teams will meet Sunday afternoon for a Week 12 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

New England is coming off a rough loss to the lowly Houston Texans, while Arizona also is looking for a win after losing to the Seattle Seahawks.

Here’s how to watch Patriots versus Cardinals:

When: Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images