Patriots Vs. Cardinals Live: Updates, Analysis, Highlights From Week 12 Matchup

9 a.m. ET: Here are today’s Patriots inactives:

— Cowart’s absence hurts the Patriots’ defensive line, which also lost Carl Davis to injured reserve Saturday. New England elevated veteran Akeem Spence from the practice squad to fill this void. Adam Butler also is back after missing last week’s game with a shoulder injury.

— Ford is inactive for the second consecutive game, with the Patriots favoring practice squad call-up Donte Moncrief over their trade-deadline acquisition. Receivers coach Mick Lombardi said Moncrief’s work on special teams has helped him earn a gameday role.

— Second-round draft pick Kyle Dugger missed practice Thursday with a toe injury and was listed as questionable, but he’s active. That’s a significant boost for the Patriots’ defense.

Dugger could play a key role in New England’s effort to corral Kyler Murray, who boasts elite quickness and elusiveness. He did so two weeks ago, tallying a career-high 12 tackles as the Patriots shut down Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Outside linebackers coach/defensive play-caller Steve Belichick earlier this week noted Dugger’s value against mobile quarterbacks. The Patriots have used the athletic, versatile rookie as a safety/linebacker hybrid.

“It’s great to have him out there,” Belichick said Friday. “Playing down there in the box, playing deep. He’s a bigger body, he’s a physical player, so getting him down there definitely helps our defense, especially on the end of the line of scrimmage in terms of his athleticism and kind of dealing with these mobile guys. If he gets blocked in the run game, he’s able to defeat those blocks, and if the quarterback gets out there outside, he’s athletic enough to make those plays. He’s definitely shown up in that regard.

“He can cover, he can play deep, he can play down in the box. He’s gotten some good opportunities, he’s taken advantage of them, and I like seeing him out there on the field.”

Dugger does need to clean up his coverage, as he allowed multiple chunk plays to Houston Texans tight ends last week.

— Running back Sony Michel officially is active for the first time since Week 3.

9 a.m. ET: Good morning from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are preparing to take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots have ruled three players out for today’s game, placing offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, running back Rex Burkhead and defensive tackle Carl Davis on injured reserve.

Wynn is New England’s starting left tackle, Burkhead its most versatile back and Davis a key run defender. All three will be difficult to replace.

Twelve Patriots players are listed as questionable:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

OLB Tashawn Bower (illness)

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

DT Byron Cowart (back)

S Kyle Dugger (toe)

K Nick Folk (back)

CB Stephon Gilmore (hand)

WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

ST Matthew Slater (knee)

RB J.J. Taylor (quad)

New England elevated wide receiver Donte Moncrief and D-tackle Akeem Spence from their practice squad and activated rookie offensive tackle Justin Herron off injured reserve.

Jermaine Eluemunor and Herron are the two most obvious candidates to start at left tackle in Wynn’s absence. Joe Thuney and Mike Onwenu also could be options there.

Running back Sony Michel is expected to return to the lineup today after sitting out the last seven games. He’ll help fill the backfield void but is far more one-dimensional than the dual-threat Burkhead.

Murray, Arizona’s exciting young quarterback, was removed from the injury report Friday, but he was limited for much of the week with a shoulder injury. We’ll be keeping a close eye on that shoulder this afternoon.

If the 4-6 Patriots want to have any chance of making an unlikely late-season push for a playoff spot, they’ll need to win this game. The 6-4 Cardinals are pegged as two-point road favorites.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Keep it locked right here throughout the day for full pre- and in-game coverage from Foxboro.