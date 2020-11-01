Rams Vs. Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 8 Game Online

The Miami Dolphins are fresh off a bye week and looking to improve their .500 record as they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 of the NFL season.

The Rams, 5-2 after defeating the Chicago Bears last week on Monday Night Football, currently are the favorites to win the contest.

But they can’t underestimate Miami, who has an NFL second-best seven touchdowns allowed so far this year.

This game also will see Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa make his first NFL start.

Here’s how to tune in:

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images