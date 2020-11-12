Ravens Confirm Player Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Patriots Matchup

Here’s the bad news: a Baltimore Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Here’s the good news: They had no close contacts, so it sounds like, for now, their matchup Sunday will not be impacted.

The Ravens are supposed to travel to New England this weekend to face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in the Sunday Night Football matchup.

However, they confirmed Thursday that a player had indeed tested positive for the coronavirus.

Here is the full statement.