Ravens Vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online, On TV

The Ravens and Steelers will square off Sunday afternoon in an AFC North showdown between bitter rivals, who originally were supposed to play Thanksgiving. Pittsburgh enters the game 10-0 while Baltimore has lost three of its last four games, including a Week 8 loss to the Steelers.

Will the Steelers remain undefeated or will the Ravens pull off an upset despite their preparation being hampered by COVID-19? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Steelers-Ravens online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial

