Twitter Makes Outstanding Point About Cam Newton’s Wild Week 11 Outfit

Was Cam Newton cosplaying before Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Texans?

The New England quarterback arrived at Houston’s NRG Stadium sporting one of the more adventurous pregame outfits you’ll ever see. The getup predictably took social media by storm.

Take a look, in case you forgot or missed it:

If you regularly tune in to CBS at 11 a.m. ET on weekdays, then Newton’s outfit might have looked familiar to you. That’s because, as Twitter users so accurately pointed out, Newton looked just like the yodeling mountain climber guy from the Cliff Hangers game on “The Price is Right.”

Check out these tweets:

Cam Newton out here looking like the mountain climber dude from The Price Is Right… pic.twitter.com/Izo548NxpP — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) November 22, 2020

Oh man 😭😭 Cam Newton rocking that Price is Right look pic.twitter.com/Re2hmAGuAk — Midwest Sports Network (@MWSNsports) November 22, 2020

Cam Newton leaving the field yesterday as he's out as QB of the Patriots. He's headed to the Price is Right as the new guy from the game Cliff Hangers. pic.twitter.com/4PCoK1jyrn — wtfbrowns (@wtfbrowns) November 23, 2020

Cam Newton giving price is right cliffhanger man a shout out. https://t.co/uZfS65AfQf pic.twitter.com/5hFi7ac0Y7 — Eric (@Ekydoog_Cire) November 22, 2020

YO is he cosplying the character from price is right cliffhanger ? https://t.co/PHWdSuiQZe — no really, I'm acid (@lickmeimacid) November 22, 2020

Thanks to all the comparisons of Cam Newton's fit to the cliffhanger guy on Price Is Right we have not stopped yodeling in my department at work pic.twitter.com/5LtCvodiuo — MBBB (@marybethmom) November 23, 2020

Cam Newton’s tryout for The Price is Right yodeling mountain man. pic.twitter.com/pjleS5SHfT — Alex Byrne (@amichaelbyrne) November 22, 2020

@jimrome Jim,

Why did Cam Newton try to dress like me.

Signed,

The Yodeler on the Price is Right — Karl in Prescott (@OneforthreeC1) November 23, 2020

So, who wore it better?

Newton looked great Sunday morning, but his efforts would not have been made possible if not for the trailblazing efforts of the yodeling mountain climber guy.

Edge: yodeling mountain climber guy.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images