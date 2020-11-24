Twitter Makes Outstanding Point About Cam Newton’s Wild Week 11 Outfit

Was Cam Newton cosplaying before Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Texans?
The New England quarterback arrived at Houston’s NRG Stadium sporting one of the more adventurous pregame outfits you’ll ever see. The getup predictably took social media by storm.
Take a look, in case you forgot or missed it:
If you regularly tune in to CBS at 11 a.m. ET on weekdays, then Newton’s outfit might have looked familiar to you. That’s because, as Twitter users so accurately pointed out, Newton looked just like the yodeling mountain climber guy from the Cliff Hangers game on “The Price is Right.”
Check out these tweets:
So, who wore it better?
Newton looked great Sunday morning, but his efforts would not have been made possible if not for the trailblazing efforts of the yodeling mountain climber guy.
Edge: yodeling mountain climber guy.