Ryan Shazier Offers Primary Criticism Of Former Teammate Antonio Brown

The past 20 months have been pretty hectic for Antonio Brown, to say the least.

Brown has been with four NFL teams dating back to March 2019, the latest being the Buccaneers who signed the problematic pass-catcher late last month. Prior to joining Tampa Bay, Brown had a cup of coffee in New England, forced his way out of Las Vegas and flamed out of Pittsburgh.

Ryan Shazier had a front-row seat to AB’s messy breakup with the Steelers. The former linebacker was teammates with Brown for five seasons in Pittsburgh, over which time the seven-time Pro Bowl selection undoubtedly was one of the top wide receivers in the game. But Brown’s high level of production was matched by an equal level of drama, which Shazier touched on during a recent episode of “The Ringer NFL Show” podcast.

“The biggest thing for me on Antonio is he’s all for attention,” Shazier said, as transcribed by Steelers Wire. “He’s super about attention, man on the field, off the field.”

It sounds as though the Bucs will operate with a zero-tolerance policy as it pertains to selfish antics from Brown. Shortly after Tampa Bay added AB, head coach Bruce Arians made it clear there will “be a problem” if Brown isn’t a good teammate.

Brown is set to make his Bucs debut Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images