Buccaneers General Manager Shares Early Impressions Of Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers apparently have liked what they’ve seen from Antonio Brown thus far.

After being out of the NFL for over a calendar year, Brown took his talents to Tampa Bay, where he’ll reunite with Tom Brady. Brown practiced with the Buccaneers for the first time Wednesday and is set to make his team debut Sunday night when Tampa hosts the New Orleans Saints.

Speaking with NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Bucs general manager Jason Licht shared his main takeaways after watching AB practice for a few days.

“He’s just so explosive and sudden and so much stronger than he looks,” Licht told Rapoport. “If you saw him in a grocery store, you wouldn’t think he’s a seven-time Pro Bowler. But man. He’s very strong, great hands, super explosive.”

It appears there’s a chance Tampa Bay won’t ease Brown into the offense. A report Sunday indicated Brady will target the seven-time Pro Bowl selection “early and often” against the Saints.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images