Saints’ Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Claims Bears’ Javon Wims Punches ‘Like A Female’

It was quite the scene during the New Orleans Saints’ Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

During the third quarter, on the first play of a Chicago offensive drive, wide receiver Javon Wims got off his route to chase down safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Wims attempted to rip off Gardner-Johnson’s chain and proceeded to sucker punch him twice in the helmet.

It was pretty bizarre to watch, and of course, Wims instantly was ejected.

But what was funny about it was that Gardner-Johnson barely flinched, likely more confused about what was going on. And based on the safety’s reaction to the drama after the game, Wims likely will have ended up hurting his own fist and wallet more than Gardner-Johnson.

“That man punch like a female,” Gardner-Johnson said on his Instagram story after the game.

Chauncey Garder-Johnson says Javon Wims punches “like a female” after the Bears’ wideout sucker punched him during the game pic.twitter.com/Cl8lpPY0fJ — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) November 2, 2020

No word yet on what provoked Wims, drafted out of Georgia, to hit Gardner-Johnson, who played at Florida, but it should be noted that the Bulldogs face the Gators this upcoming Saturday in college football.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images