Drew Brees will be sidelined a little while longer than originally thought.

The New Orleans Saints officially placed the quarterback on injured reserve Friday. Brees suffered a rib injury during his team’s Week 10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The injury was more serious than originally thought, as Brees fractured five ribs and also suffered a collapsed lung.

Brees will miss the next three games at minimum. Taysom Hill will start against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.