Skip Bayless Shares Cringeworthy Dance Video After Cowboys Beat Vikings

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but Skip Bayless shared a pretty bizarre post on Instagram.

Bayless, no stranger to strange social media activity, was riding high after the Dallas Cowboys outlasted the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The win halted the Cowboys’ losing streak four and kept them right in the thick of the NFC East race.

Shortly after Dallas’ victory at U.S. Bank Stadium, Bayless took to Instagram to deliver a video of himself dancing. You can watch the clip at your own risk, as it might make you uncomfortable.

Dallas, as is tradition in the NFL, will be in action Thanksgiving Day. Should Ezekiel Elliott and Co. notch a win over the Washington Football Team on Thursday, we only can imagine how Bayless will react.