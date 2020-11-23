Why Taysom Hill Fantasy Football Loophole Has People Freaking Out

The uniqueness of Taysom Hill extends beyond the gridiron, creating serious debate among fantasy football players.

Hill, a quarterback who’s been used as a gadget player with the Saints over the past three-plus seasons, started under center for New Orleans on Sunday in Drew Brees’ absence. The 30-year-old received the nod over fellow Saints backup QB Jameis Winston in a rather surprising move that had huge fantasy implications.

You see, ESPN listed Hill as a tight end prior to him being named the Saints’ starting quarterback for their Week 11 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. As such, Hill retained TE eligibility while also gaining QB eligibility ahead of New Orleans’ eventual 24-9 win.

So, those who owned Hill in ESPN fantasy football — his ownership skyrocketed after he was named New Orleans’ starting QB — were free to deploy him either as a tight end or a quarterback, with the former path offering a significant matchup advantage: Quarterbacks typically accumulate far more points than tight ends (or any other position).

In other words, if you owned Hill, you essentially were able to start two quarterbacks Sunday, even in single-QB leagues. And, predictably, Hill rewarded those fortunate enough to be in such a position of strength by totaling the second-most points among all TE-eligible players, trailing only Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.