Celtics Fans Hyped About Reports Of Jayson Tatum’s Five-Year Extension

The Boston Celtics checked off an important to-do Sunday afternoon.

After a busy week of the NBA draft, trades and free agency transactions, the team managed to fit in Jayson Tatum’s enormous rookie scale extension.

Tatum and the Celtics reportedly agreed to a five-year extension that could be worth as much as $195.6 million.

And for a fan base that went on a roller coaster of emotions in the wake of some shake ups with the roster, Celtics twitter was thrilled with the news, even if they knew it was coming.

