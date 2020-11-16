Bettors React To Cardinals Failing To Cover Due To Opting Out Of Extra Point

Arizona Cardinals fans currently are riding the highest of highs.

Arizona Cardinals bettors, on the other hand, well, thoughts and prayers.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray threw an improbable Hail Mary touchdown to receiver DeAndre Hopkins (LOL, Houston Texans) to put Arizona ahead two points with just seconds remaining against the Buffalo Bills. An extra point would have put the Cardinals ahead by three, but instead Arizona opted to take a knee on a two-point conversion attempt.

Why do that? It likely was so the Bills couldn’t block the extra point attempt and potentially score a touchdown, which would have earned Buffalo two points and thus tie the game. While that obviously is a low-percentage play, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the Cardinals opted for the safe move.

The end result? 32-30. Final.