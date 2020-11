If you’re thinking to yourself, “What is the most underwhelming game on the NFL’s Week 10 schedule?” — then do we have a treat for you!

The Detroit Lions on Sunday are set to host the Washington Football Team at Ford Field.

It’ll be a battle between two fairly woeful NFC sides, with the Lions entering at 3-5 while WFT is 2-6.

Good times await!

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s WFT-Lions game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

