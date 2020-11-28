Watch Sarah Fuller Make History, Take Kickoff In Vanderbilt-Missouri Game

Sarah Fuller has made history.

The Vanderbilt women’s soccer goalie not only dressed for the Commodores football team’s game against Missouri, she took part in it.

With Vandy’s specialists on COVID reserve, the team was in desperation mode and needed a kicker. So, they turned to Fuller.

The Commodores received to begin the game, and they trailed 21-0 at halftime. So to begin the second half, they sent Fuller out to kick off.

Take a look.