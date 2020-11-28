Nick Folk Voices Support For Sarah Fuller Ahead Of Her Vanderbilt Debut

Sarah Fuller is about to make history, and Nick Folk is excited to watch.

Fuller, a goalkeeper for the Vanderbilt women’s soccer team, is going to dress for the Commodores’ football team Saturday with their specialists on the COVID-19 list.

Provided she plays, which it appears she will, she’ll become the first woman to play in a Power Five football game.

It’s a big moment in football history — college or otherwise — and the New England Patriots kicker voiced some support for her.

“I wish her the best of luck, it’s awesome to kind of see that happen,” Folk said Friday. “I’ll definitely be paying attention, it’ll be fun to watch. I wish her nothing but the best.”

Any advice for her?

“Be as confident as you can, don’t worry about anything,” Folk said. “Just be confident.”

From one kicker to another.



Wishing you nothing but the best today, @SarahFuller_27🙌 https://t.co/2AwL0YWPTX pic.twitter.com/5Q8A7aEJBg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 28, 2020

Vanderbilt will be taking on Missouri on Saturday, with kickoff set for noon.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images