NFL Rumors: Matt Patricia Fired As Head Coach Of Lions; GM Bob Quinn Canned As Well

The Matt Patricia era in Detroit officially is over.

And wow was it bad.

The Lions reportedly are firing Patricia, as well as general manager Bob Quinn.

The #Lions have fired Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2020

Detroit had been bad during all of Patricia’s run, and he had been on the hot seat much of this season. So when the Lions got undressed by the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving in a listless performance, well that pretty much was the nail in his coffin.

Patricia joined the Lions after serving as the New England Patriots defensive coordinator. He was a decent DC, so one has to think he’ll land a job in that type of role next.

The 46-year-old went 13-29-1 over his three seasons as coach of the Lions.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images