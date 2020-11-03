Watch Tom Brady Connect With Rob Gronkowski In Bucs-Giants MNF Game

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Brady to Gronk for the touchdown.

That’s what happened during the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ “Monday Night Football Game” against the New York Giants.

The Bucs were trailing 14-9 when Tom Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski on a 3-yard pass for the touchdown and 15-14 lead.

Check it out:

This is the third time in as many games the quarterback and tight end have teamed up for the TD after a slow start for Gronkowski in the first few games of his Bucs’ tenure.

The two-point conversion, however, was not completed.

