What John Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel Said In Testy Exchange Before Ravens-Titans

It wasn’t just players chirping one another Sunday in Baltimore. The coaches got involved, too.

The Ravens appeared to take exception to some Tennessee Titans players standing on the Baltimore logo before Sunday’s game at M&T Bank Stadium. That led to a little bit of jawing, which involved Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Then, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had a chat with Harbaugh. “Inside the NFL” cameras caught some of the sound, which NFL Media’s Andrew Siciliano shared Tuesday.

Here’s a bad copy off the TV. pic.twitter.com/Tx6zcw2yfP — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 25, 2020

Following Derrick Henry’s game-winning touchdown in overtime, Harbaugh and Vrabel met at midfield and had what appeared to be a less spirited exchange. Plus, everyone downplayed the incident after the game.

Fun stuff, though.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images