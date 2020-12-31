Becky Hammon Makes History As First Woman To Serve As NBA Head Coach

Gregg Popovich getting ejected Wednesday night paved the way for Becky Hammon to make history.

The Spurs head coach was tossed from San Antonio’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter, meaning Hammon stepped in for the remainder of the game.

Even though it was for a brief moment, Hammon — a WNBA legend — still made history as the first woman to serve as an NBA head coach for a regular season game.

Congratulations to Becky Hammon on becoming the first female head coach in NBA history! #GoSpursGo @BeckyHammon https://t.co/ZNHrvMKO18 pic.twitter.com/qEVZL28LJw — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) December 31, 2020

Pretty awesome.