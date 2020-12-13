Broncos Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online, On TV

Neither the Broncos nor the Panthers have impressive records this season, but both are surprisingly entertaining to watch.

Denver and Carolina will square off Sunday afternoon in a matchup of two teams with 4-8 records. The game likely will have little influence on the NFL playoff picture, but there still are plenty of reasons to watch, especially if you have fantasy football interest.

Here’s how to watch Broncos-Panthers online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images