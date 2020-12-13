Titans Vs. Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online, On TV

The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will wrap up their regular-season series Sunday afternoon in Northeast Florida.

The Jaguars currently reside in the cellar of the AFC South, having not won a game since Week 1. The 8-4 Titans hold the division lead over the Indianapolis Colts by virtue of tiebreaker.

Jacksonville and Tennessee last met in Week 2. Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and Co. escaped with a 33-30 win in Nashville.

Here’s how to watch the Titans-Jaguars game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images