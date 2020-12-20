Buccaneers Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game On TV, Online

The rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season starts and ends with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons faced the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers for the first time Sunday in Week 15, before facing the NFC South opponent again in Week 17. Atlanta currently is 6-2 against Tampa Bay in recent matchups, but the 4-9 Falcons are playing a much different Buccaneers team this year at 8-5.

Tampa Bay is still chasing a playoff berth, while the Atlanta already is eliminated from contention and will look to make things difficult for the Buccaneers.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images