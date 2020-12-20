Buccaneers Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game On TV, Online

The NFC South rivals face each other twice through the end of the year

The rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season starts and ends with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons faced the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers for the first time Sunday in Week 15, before facing the NFC South opponent again in Week 17. Atlanta currently is 6-2 against Tampa Bay in recent matchups, but the 4-9 Falcons are playing a much different Buccaneers team this year at 8-5.

Tampa Bay is still chasing a playoff berth, while the Atlanta already is eliminated from contention and will look to make things difficult for the Buccaneers.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live StreamsFuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

