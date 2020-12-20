Texans Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online, On TV

It’s only been two weeks since the Texans and Colts last met, but Houston surely will seek redemption.

Indianapolis walked away with a win in Week 13 thanks to Deshaun Watson’s devastating red zone fumble late in the fourth quarter. Watson can redeem himself Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium after promising to improve following the heartbreaking loss.

A win for the Colts, however, could give Indy the boost it needs to earn a spot in the postseason. The team is neck-and-neck with the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, making Sunday’s game crucial.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images