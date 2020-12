Tampa Tom is on the loose.

Tom Brady absolutely dragged Tony Dungy on Tuesday night in a tweet after the former Indianapolis Colts coach ranked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback at the No. 6 toughest QB to coach against.

Brady didn’t take too kindly to that, and nearly broke Twitter with his response.

🐐 QB also the 🐐 Tweeter — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 22, 2020

hello 911 i’d like to report a murder — brianna pirre (@bsp_13) December 22, 2020

Oh Tom Brady's throwing shade, I'm here for that!😎 https://t.co/FWtZYEgE13 — DIANEπŸ˜·πŸ‘¨β€βœˆοΈπŸ‘©β€βœˆοΈπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡²πŸ¦ƒ πŸΆπŸ•†Wear a MASK! 29 Days (@ladydog44) December 22, 2020

Tom Brady just killed a man https://t.co/jd7TKrvgqW — Josh Parker (@JPark3r45) December 22, 2020

I’m crying dawg he really went there 😭 https://t.co/a29MFMr3Uw — 🠱️ (@BVagmi) December 22, 2020

RIP Tony Dungy, killed on December 22nd, 2020 by Tom Brady. https://t.co/idDFSCCEbR — Ben White (@speedofwhite) December 23, 2020

Of course, Dungy was not the coach of the Colts in 2014. But still a savage move by Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images