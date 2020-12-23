Mark Your Calendars: Here’s When Bruins Will Open Training Camp

It’s almost time, Boston Bruins fans.

The NHL and its Players’ Association released the key dates, protocols and rule changes for the season beginning Jan. 13.

Some members of the B’s, including Charlie McAvoy and Tuukka Rask, took part in a voluntary skate Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena. And now we know when the team will report to training camp for official workouts.

Boston will begin training camp Jan. 3. And will begin regular-season games just 10 days later.

The official schedule is slated to be released Wednesday, so we’ll know who the Bruins open the season against.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images