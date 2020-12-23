Tom Brady Goes Full Savage, Roasts Tony Dungy For Hot Take

Tom Brady and Tony Dungy have an interesting relationship, to say the least.

The two became rivals early in Brady’s career when Dungy was head coach of Peyton Manning the Indianapolis Colts. And while things have simmered some in recent years, the rivalry certainly hasn’t fizzled out.

During Tuesday’s episode of “The Shay Shay Podcast” with Shannon Sharpe, Dungy boldly listed Brady as the sixth-most difficult quarterback to defend against in NFL history.

“Who I put ahead of Tom Brady: Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Steve Young, guys who could move,” Dungy said. “Not to say Tom wasn’t great, but that extra dimension meant something to me.”

Well, Brady wasn’t a big fan of that opinion. So, he shot back at Dungy on Twitter with one savage tweet.

Check it out:

Woof.

Someone get some ice, cuz that’s a pretty severe burn.

