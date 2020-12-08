Cam Newton Has Interesting Way Of Saying He Can’t Discuss Julian Edelman

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman currently is on both the injured reserve and COVID-19 reserve lists, but don’t ask Cam Newton about the playoff legend’s latest status.

Newton was asked on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” how “Highway 11” looks in practice. It’s worth noting that Edelman cannot practice until he comes off of the COVID-19 reserve list. Once he is off of the COVID list, the Patriots would have to designate him for return to have him practice while on injured reserve.

“I was summoned to not speak on nothing that I have no control over, and I will stick with that,” Newton said Tuesday morning.

The quarterback wouldn’t say who delivered that message.

“Let’s just say if you know, you know,” Newton said. “And I will keep it at that.”

Newton also wouldn’t say where that message was delivered.

“Let’s just say it got through, and it hit home,” Newton said.

Edelman status updates will just have to keep coming through head coach Bill Belichick. Edelman was placed on IR on Halloween.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images