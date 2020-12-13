Cardinals Vs. Giants Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online, On TV

The Arizona Cardinals are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture, and the New York Giants won’t be an easy task.

New York has won four straight games and is tied for the NFC East’s top spot with the Washington Football Team.

These two teams have played each other quite a bit, and Sunday will mark the 128th game between them. New York, however, has lost its last three contests against Arizona.

Here’s how to watch Cardinals versus Giants:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

