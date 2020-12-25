Charlie Moore 2020 Christmas Marathon: Mad Fisherman’s Tradition Continues On NESN

The annual holiday tradition continues with the second day of the “Charlie Moore Outdoors” 2020 Christmas Marathon on NESN!

The man known as the Mad Fisherman very much enjoys the holiday season and the joy this yearly event brings to viewers.

“I just love that time of year,” Moore told NESN.com “I love how everyone watches it. It amazes me every year how people send me notes and cards and cult following that it has, I’m blown away and blessed because this is my 18th year.



“… To see it evolved over the years and just to remember the whole process and now to transform into 18 years is just mind-boggling,” he added. “It’s absolutely mind-boggling the support that you have from the network. The network giving up that much time, that much programming, that that much respect for show in the series is amazing.”

Join NESN for dozens of episodes of Moore’s best experiences and interviews from the water. Check out the full Christmas Day schedule below!

All times Eastern.

1 p.m.: Mad Fish Family Christmas

It’s Christmas as only Mad Fish can deliver. Charlie tries to decorate the house, shop with his family, and get everything just right for the holidays, but naturally he winds up fishing, with Santa, Rudolph, and a disgruntled elf. See the holiday mayhem as only Charlie Moore can deliver.

1:30 p.m.: The Naughty List

Adam Pellerin breaks the news that the network’s own Mad Fisherman is on this year’s naughty list. Charlie contacts Tony the Elf and tries to convince him to get a meeting with Seanie Clause. Charlie catches fish with Tony the Elf and Seanie Claus in hopes of getting off the naughty list and invites everyone to a holiday celebration at Angelina’s in Tewksbury, Mass.

2 p.m.: Charlie Moore Christmas Tale

Chuck Rolecek shows off his holiday pheasant. Susan Amato, owner of Angelina’s, cooks her holiday veal chop. Charlie visits George Carey at Sea Level. Tony the Elf talks about this year’s hottest Christmas gifts. Angela whips up a holiday appetizer. Santa sends his right-hand man, St. Nik, to explain this year’s holiday flight path.

2:30 p.m.: Gilligan’s Island

Local comedian Paul Gilligan faces his toughest act to date, hanging out with the Mad Fisherman. Paul takes Charlie to his hometown of Ipswich, Mass. Paul takes Charlie to his favorite Greek restaurant, as well as his favorite steakhouse, the 1640 Hart House. Charlie and Angela visit Crane’s Castle for a history tour.

3 p.m.: Battle Lake (Minnesota)

Charlie heads to Minnesota and fishes with local native and friend Josh Anderson. Josh takes Charlie to some of his favorite places to eat in town. Charlie catches big Pike and Muskie and visits a local bait and tackle shop.

3:30 p.m. ET: Naked on the Cape

Charlie travels to Cape Cod in search of sea bass, but bad weather puts the fishing in jeopardy. So, the crew decides to fish for stripers in-shore. Charlie visits the Red Nun Bar & Grill to try their naked burger. The locals tell him Charlie about the naked sushi at Bluefins Sushi. Angela and Charlie critique the local wine at Truro Vineyards.

4 p.m.: Wade Boggs “Chicken Man”

Charlie hooks up with 18-year MLB player and Hall-of-Famer Wade Boggs. Charlie and Wade fish the world famous Charles River in Boston. Wade takes Charlie to the 7-20-4 Lounge for an impromptu interview. Wade and Charlie compare World Series rings.

4:30 p.m.: Breakdown Lane (Max Lane)

Max Lane played seven seasons in the NFL. Today, Charlie invites Max on his favorite lake – Lake Winnipesaukee but Max has a hard time staying on the boat. Max and Charlie visit a local restaurant in town called The Wolfetrap.

5 p.m.: Weekend at Burnie’s

Charlie travels down to Cape Cod. Mad Fish starts by getting a visit from the local PD. Charlie hooks up with Cape Cod native Dave Burnie. Dave takes Charlie to the Rock Harbor Grill for fried clams. Charlie has lobsters and steamers from Backside Bakes.

5:30 p.m.: Fishing Dunn Right!

Charlie hooks up with comedian/actor Jimmy Dunn. Jimmy takes Charlie to his hometown – Hampton, New Hampshire and they start off with a quick visit to Cinnamon Rainbows which is Jimmy’s favorite surf shop. Jimmy and Charlie then hit the waves on the paddle boards. Charlie takes Jimmy fishing in hopes of landing Jimmy his first-ever smallmouth bass.

6 p.m.: Hateful 6 – Volume 1

Three teams. Two fisherman per team. Six total anglers. The hateful 6 battle it out for a 2-day epic bass tournament.

6:30 p.m.: Hateful 6 – Volume 2

Day 2. Three teams. Six contestants compete to try and be the winning team. Day 1 results were very close. It is anyone’s ballgame and the teams start talking trash. The last two hours heat up to ensure an epic finish.

7 p.m.: Ducati

Charlie puts the Eastern /Aubuchon Hardware boat away and takes his Ducati out to fish for largemouth bass and pickerel. Charlie explains the history of the bike Ducati. Charlie and Angela take a trip to Napa Valley to visit and critique the Robert Mondavi winery.

7:30 p.m.: Step Brothers

Tim Moore is a New Hampshire guide. Charlie Moore is a celebrity TV host. On this episode, we find out if they are related. Tim takes Charlie north to the Connecticut River. Their main goal is to catch a river walleye. DNA results at the end of the show will reveal if Tim and Charlie are related.

8 p.m.: Beam Me Up, Harry!

Charlie travels to the Berkshires in western Massachusetts. Charlie fishes for huge smallmouth bass with his friend Harry Desmond. Charlie and Harry get abducted by aliens!

Thumbnail photo via NESN