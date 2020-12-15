Do Patriots Have Enough ‘Weapons’ To Win? Josh McDaniels Weighs In

The New England Patriots’ lack of top-end talent at wide receiver is one of several factors holding back their offense this season. But coordinator Josh McDaniels believes they can succeed with the group they have.

McDaniels was asked Tuesday whether New England’s wideout trio of Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry has given quarterback Cam Newton “the appropriate weapons to be able to have success.”

“They work their butt off, and they’re doing what they can do each week to prepare and play their best,” McDaniels said in a video conference. “I couldn’t ask any more of those guys with their attitude and effort and approach. I don’t worry about this, that and the other in terms of weapons and all that. We have enough people here to win, and we’ve got to do a better job of executing and putting those guys in positions to be productive.

“But they come in here and work their butt off every week, and they’ve all made plays and done things to help us win. And we have to do more of that as we move forward here in the last few weeks.”

Byrd (42 catches, 566 yards, one touchdown) and Meyers (42-505-0) have exceeded expectations this season but are miscast as Nos. 1/2 receivers. The knee injury that limited and eventually sidelined Julian Edelman and the lack of a second-year leap from Harry have prevented the Patriots from possessing a true top target that can consistently threaten defenses.