Gordon Hayward Opens Up On Why He Left Celtics, Signed With Hornets

Gordon Hayward on Tuesday confirmed much of what many fans already thought of his departure from the Boston Celtics.

Upon Hayward’s move to opt out of his final year in Boston, many assumed the diminished, awkward role he had in the Celtics offense following his devastating leg injury factored heavily into his decision-making. Additionally, that the Hornets in 2014 signed Hayward to an offer sheet seemingly served as a precursor to the 30-year-old signing with Charlotte this offseason.

Both lines of thinking apparently were correct.

Here are some noteworthy excerpts from Hayward’s introductory press conference with the Hornets, via The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn:

Hayward: "I never forgot the commitment and potential Michael (Jordan) saw in me when they signed me to that offer sheet." #Hornets #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 1, 2020

Hayward on opting out: "I just think that after speaking with family and with my agent and to the #Hornets organization … it really was really powerful and make me think more about it. I decided to go for it. "#Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 1, 2020

Hayward: "I was in a different role after the injury and I tried to make the best of it. I firmly believe that I'm in the prime of my career." #Celtics #Hornets — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 1, 2020

Hayward on the #Celtics: "No ill will from my end from anybody in the Boston organization. It's unfortunate what happened. I had a freak injury. I had a great time there. There's no ill will. I really loved my time in Boston. Couldn't be more expected about where I am now." — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 1, 2020

Hayward: "It was a tough decision to leave Boston. But it was something here (in Charlotte) where I wanted to maximize my potential and help the team win." #Celtics #Hornets — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 1, 2020

Obviously, Hayward’s Celtics career didn’t go the way he and the Celtics envisioned it would. But much of that was out of the control of both parties. Things happen.

The Celtics now must figure out what to do with the sizeable trade exception they acquired from the Hornets in the sign-and-trade involving Hayward.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images