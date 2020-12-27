Jaguars Fans Hilariously Cheer On Bears As Jacksonville Secures Top Draft Pick

Jaguars fans were happy campers Sunday, and it wasn’t because of a Jacksonville win over the Chicago Bears.

The Bears scored 28 second-half points against the Jaguars en route to a 41-17 Week 16 blowout in Jacksonville.

Chicago’s outburst hilariously met by cheers from Jaguars fans. Yes, you read that correctly.

It seems those in Jacksonville were much more concerned with the Jaguars locking up No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (which they did) rather than a meaningless Week 16 win. Jaguars fans specifically cheered after Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky connected on a first-quarter touchdown to Jimmy Graham, which gave the Bears an early lead.

Check it out: