Jaguars Vs. Ravens Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online

The Baltimore Ravens pulled out a crucial but exciting win last week on “Monday Night Football,” keeping their playoff hopes alive for the 2020-21 season.

But at 8-5 in the competitive AFC, the Ravens would have to win out in order to have a shot. Fortunately, the remainder of their schedule benefits them.

The first team Baltimore must get through are the Jacksonville Jaguars, who at 1-12 are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs but not from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s how to tune into the AFC matchup:

When: Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Online: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All-Access

