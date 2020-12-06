Watch Patriots’ Gunner Olszewski Return Punt For First NFL Touchdown

Gunner Olszewski initially appeared to notch his first NFL touchdown last week, but a questionable penalty call nullified his punt-return score.

Luckily for the second-year pro and the Patriots, his dash to pay dirt Sunday afternoon wasn’t taken away.

A 70-yard return from Olszewski gave New England a two-touchdown lead over the Los Angles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The 24-year-old benefitted from a few great blocks and managed to stay in bounds as he sprinted down the sideline and into the end zone early in the second quarter of the Week 13 contest.

Check it out:

Olszewski’s touchdown marked the Patriots’ first punt-return TD since 2014.

New England opened the scoring midway through the first quarter when Cam Newton powered over the goal line on a 1-yard rush. It marked the 10th rushing touchdown of the season for Newton, who now has three career campaigns with 10-plus scores on the ground.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images