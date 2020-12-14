Latest Update On Florida’s Keyontae Johnson After Collapse On Court

It was a scary scene over the weekend when Florida men’s basketball player Keyontae Johnson collapsed during a game.

Within an hour, the school announced he was in critical but stable condition after being stretchered off the court away from his visibly shaken teammates.

There seem to be some positive updates, though.

Johnson on Monday was transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville, and as of Monday afternoon was “following simple commands and undergoing further tests,” per the Gators.

According to USA TODAY Sports, who spoke with the forward’s grandfather Monday, Johnson was in a medically induced coma which doctors hoped to take him out of that day.

“He may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma,” Larry DeJarnett told USA TODAY. “They put him on medication to keep him sedated.”

It’s still unclear whether Johnson’s condition is related to the team’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Best wishes to the SEC’s preseason player of the year.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images