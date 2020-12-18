NBA Rumors: Board Of Governors Approve March 25 Trade Deadline

The 2020-21 NBA season is just days away, and we now know when the trade deadline will be.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the “NBA Board of Governors are approving a March 25 trade deadline.”

The deadline usually is a busy day, and you essentially can count on the Boston Celtics being named in a slew of rumors. But this year’s deadline may be a little sweeter to the C’s.

Boston, as we’re sure you remember, acquired a hefty trade exception of $27 million due to the sign-and-trade that sent Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets.

Now, we probably won’t see Boston use the TPE in its entirety come March 25, but the Celtics certainly could use some of it to acquire a player who could make them legitimate NBA Finals contenders.

The C’s have been close the last couple years, but they’ve been just a player or two short.

It certainly will be interesting to see just how Danny Ainge and Co. approach the deadline, especially with some money to work with.

