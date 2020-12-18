Yes, Jon Gruden Was Wearing Oakland Hat During Raiders-Chargers Game

When Jon Gruden made his way to the sideline for the Las Vegas Raiders’ “Thursday Night Football” game against the Los Angeles Chargers, something seemed just a tad off.

That something was his hat.

The Raiders head coach was donning an Oakland Raiders cap before switching it to a Las Vegas One. To be fair, the Black and Silver were the “Oakland Raiders” just last season.

Twitter, naturally, took notice.

When you miss your ex and you’re throwing subs



Yes, that’s Jon Gruden in an Oakland hat tonight pic.twitter.com/aNis3Hgxrw — CompellingTalk (@CompellingTalk) December 18, 2020

Jon Gruden rocks the Oakland Raiders hat to start the game but then switches to the Los Vegas Raiders hat. #RaidersNation pic.twitter.com/v1xWo7b9UT — rufus sports page (@RufusRufus615) December 18, 2020

Jon Gruden is wearing an Oakland Raiders hat. 😂 #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/KCBND7hJEO — Monkey Knife Fight 🐵🔪👊💰 (@mkf) December 18, 2020

I wonder what Bobby Valentine’s thoughts are on Jon Gruden’s hat? pic.twitter.com/gt8My0fVH9 — Ryan Moynes (@RMoynes51) December 18, 2020

It's all good everyone! Raiders HC Jon Gruden has fixed his hat 👌 pic.twitter.com/MnM5YbFVgh — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 18, 2020

So no, your eyes were not deceiving you.

NFL On FOX’s Erin Andrews explained during the broadcast that Gruden is a “hat guy,” and probably just had the Oakland one in his rotation. What’s funny, though, is that no one on the Raiders seemed to notice, which “kinda shocked” the team, per Andrews.

We’re sure there will be questions about “hat-gate” come postgame.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images