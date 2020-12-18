Yes, Jon Gruden Was Wearing Oakland Hat During Raiders-Chargers Game

When Jon Gruden made his way to the sideline for the Las Vegas Raiders’ “Thursday Night Football” game against the Los Angeles Chargers, something seemed just a tad off.
That something was his hat.
The Raiders head coach was donning an Oakland Raiders cap before switching it to a Las Vegas One. To be fair, the Black and Silver were the “Oakland Raiders” just last season.
Twitter, naturally, took notice.
So no, your eyes were not deceiving you.
NFL On FOX’s Erin Andrews explained during the broadcast that Gruden is a “hat guy,” and probably just had the Oakland one in his rotation. What’s funny, though, is that no one on the Raiders seemed to notice, which “kinda shocked” the team, per Andrews.
We’re sure there will be questions about “hat-gate” come postgame.