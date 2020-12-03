NBA Rumors: Rockets Don’t Want To Trade James Harden, Despite Moving Russell Westbrook

Since mid-November, trade speculation surrounding Houston Rockets guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook have run rapid.

It started with rumors that the former wanted to be moved to the Brooklyn Nets before other reports came out alleging Harden wasn’t the only one.

But the Rockets weren’t going to give either player away for nothing.

Finally, though, those rumblings amounted to an actual transaction Wednesday, with Westbrook being traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for point guard John Wall and a first-round protected pick in 2023.

As for Harden, it looks like Houston still plans to keep him where he is, unless any team is willing to meet the Rockets’ demands to acquire his services.

“Stance on James Harden has not changed. Houston hopes to be competitive with him this season and does not envision a scenario where Harden would be traded before the opener,” reported ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Rockets source: Stance on James Harden has not changed. Houston hopes to be competitive with him this season and does not envision a scenario where Harden would be traded before the opener. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 3, 2020

Tough luck, Harden.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images