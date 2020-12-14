NFL Playoff Picture After Chiefs, Packers Clinch Division; Colts Vs. Raiders

There’s one game yet to be played in Week 14 of the NFL season, but things were shaken up after this weekend’s slate of games.

Here’s how the NFL’s playoff picture looks after Sunday night’s final game of the day:

AFC

For teams in the AFC playoff race, things are too close for comfort.

The Indianapolis Colts are inching closer to securing a postseason bid after their 44-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. The win improved the Colts to 9-4, which keeps them even with the 9-4 Tennessee Titans. The Titans, however, own the tiebreaker in the AFC South.

With the loss, the Raiders fell a full game behind the seventh seed and final wild card spot. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC West title and a playoff berth. Kansas City also has earned a one-game lead for the AFC’s No. 1 seed after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The week isn’t over yet though. On Monday, the Baltimore Ravens will hit the road to play the Cleveland Browns in a game with playoff implications.

Playoff-bound

1. Chiefs (12-1)

2. Steelers (11-2)

In the hunt

3. Bills (10-3)

4. Titans (9-4)

5. Cleveland Browns (9-3)

6. Colts (8-4)

7. Miami Dolphins (8-5)

Outside looking in

8. Raiders (7-5)

9. Baltimore Ravens (9-3)

10. New England Patriots (6-7)

11. Denver Broncos (5-8)

NFC

The Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC North crown Week 14 and possess in the conference’s No. 1 seed with a tiebreaker over the New Orleans Saints, who fell to the Philadelphia Eagles and rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers now are two games behind the Saints in the NFC South standings, but are inside the conference’s playoff picture. And though the Washington Football Team has created some separation in the division, no NFC East team is out of contention.

The Arizona Cardinals bounced back this week and are back in wild-card territory after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Buccaneers.

Playoff-bound

1. Packers (10-3)

2. Saints (10-3)

In the hunt

3. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

4. Washington Football Team (6-7)

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-4)

6. Buccaneers (8-5)

7. Cardinals (7-6)

Outside looking in

8. Minnesota Vikings (8-5)

9. Chicago Bears (6-7)

10. Detroit Lions (5-8)

11. San Francisco 49ers (5-8)

12. New York Giants (4-8-1)

13. Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1)

14. Dallas Cowboys (4-9)

15. Carolina Panthers (4-9)





Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images