NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown’s Civil Trial Won’t Disrupt Season With Bucs

If any teams had reservations about signing Antonio Brown after his release from the New England Patriots last season, they certainly involved the accusations against him.

And of course, how it would impact his eligibility to play in the NFL.

But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took that gamble on the elite but controversial wide receiver by signing him in October. He finished out his eight-game suspension to play Week 8, but further discipline lingered a possibility in the event that more damning information became available.

But if that happens, it looks like it may not effect him this season, as Tom Pelissero on Tuesday reported that the civil trial against Brown will be over a year away beginning on Dec. 5, 2021.

The NFL suspended Brown the first eight games of this season for two unrelated incidents, but left open the possibility of additional discipline if new evidence arises in the civil case, in which a woman accused Brown of rape and sexual assault. Brown has denied the allegations. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2020

The civil case was brought on by Britney Taylor, the receiver’s former trainer, after an alleged rape.

We’ll see how this impacts his upcoming free agency at the end of the year.

